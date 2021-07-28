Sous vide doesn’t have to be pricey: Monoprice 1100W Immersion Cooker now $54 (Reg. $90)

Monoprice is now offering its 1100W Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $53.99 shipped using code STRATA40 at checkout. Regularly up to $90 and currently on sale for $58 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as 40% in savings and the lowest total we can find. A particularly affordable option compared to the popular Anova sous vide cookers, this model is the more powerful version at 1100-watts and with a nice stainless steel housing. All-new touch controls are complemented by a “quiet,” brushless motor, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and an adjustable clamp to support a wide variety of water bath containers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’ll need some kind of container to setup your sous vide water bath, and this Rubbermaid option is a great choice. Starting at around $9, it is available in several sizes to suit your needs and carries stellar ratings from over 16,000 Amazon customers. If you need something with a lid specifically for sous vide cookers, check out this $33 Everie model too.

First go scoop up this discounted international treat box in today’s Gold Box, then dive into our home goods guide for more kitchen and household deals. We have simplehuman’s 40-liter Slim Kitchen Step Trash Can, this price drop on Flexispot’s highly-rated electric standing desk, an ongoing price drop on Midea’s Upright Freezer, and Chefman’s cast aluminum Volcano Belgian Waffle Maker. just to name a few.

More on the Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker:

Do you love our Strata Home? Sous Vide 800-watt Immersion Cooker? Allow us to introduce you to our new Sous Vide V2, with a new, sleek design and added power. With an all new touch control, brushless motor, 1100 watts of power, and an IPX7 waterproof rating, this Sous Vide is everything you ever wanted! Cook food to perfection with this Immersion Cooker! Sous Vide cooking is one of the hottest new trends in food preparation.

