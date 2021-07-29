Vitamix knocks $240 off its highly-rated 7500 Blender with a 7-yr. warranty, now $290

Vitamix is now offering its 7500 Blender in all three colorways for $289.95 shipped. Regularly $530, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is more than 45% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This particular model has never dropped below $393 at Amazon. You’re looking at up to $240 in savings on one of the best home-ready blenders on the market that can handle just about anything you throw at it. The 10 variable speed options are joined by a 12 amp motor, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades, and a 64-ounce low-profile blending jar. Plus, it also has a handy self-cleaning feature that doesn’t take more than 60 seconds to complete. Rated 4+ stars from over 800 Amazon customers and it ships with a 7-year warranty. More details below.

For an upright, full-size model that won’t break the bank nearly as much, consider the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender at $80. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s featured offer. Otherwise, scoop up a personal-sized, 11-piece Magic Bullet for $37 and call it a day.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more like these kettle deals from $18.50 and this morning’s Gold Box offer on Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL. Then dive into our launch coverage on the latest NutriBullet handheld Immersion blender with 8-inch blending arm as well as the Beast Health 12-rib B10 Blender and Hydration System.

More on the Vitamix 7500 Blender:

Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups

Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups.Electrical Ratings- 120 V, 50/60 Hz, 12 Amps

Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. Cord: 6 feet

