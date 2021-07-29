Refresh your kettle today from $18.50 with these Amazon offers: 1.7L LED, goosenecks, more

Amazon is now offering the 1.7L COMFEE Glass Electric Tea Kettle for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $27, this is 26% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Made from a stain resistant, BPA-free tempered borosilicate glass, this model sports a 1500-watt heating system and attractive blue LED lighting while it’s boiling. Alongside the cool-touch handle, 360-degree swivel base, cordless pouring, and auto shut-off, it can brew the entire 1.7L in around 5 minutes and makes for a great companion for pour over coffee and tea drinkers. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

More kettle deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, our home goods guide has plenty of notable offers to bolster your kitchen setup and home cleaning gear. Just some of today’s deals include the Shark ION Robot Vacuum, these Home Depot Dyson price drops, today’s Gold Box offer on Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL, and Elite Gourmet’s 45L convection toaster oven. Just be sure to check out this deal on the AeroGarden Bounty Basic and the Monoprice 1100W Immersion Cooker as well.

More on the COMFEE Glass Electric Tea Kettle:

BPA FREE GLASS – Made from high quality Heat Tempered Borosilicate glass, this electric tea kettle is durable and stain resistant. With LED lighting, the glass kettle provides you with blue LED visual indicators when boiling

FAST BOIL – This 1500W electric kettle has concealed heating elements and can boil up to 1.7 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes, quicker and safer than a microwave. Start your day with a cup of instant coffee or tea

PRECISE & SAFE – With the professional British temperature controller (world’s leading thermostat), this kettle can automatically shut-off when the water is boiling. Additionally, it has boiled-dry protection

