Govee’s new RGBWW Smart Camping Lantern sees first price drop, now $24 (Save 40%)

-
40% off $24

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its new RGBWW LED Camping Lantern for $23.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $16 off the typical rate and ushers in the first price drop we’ve tracked. Shake things up when taking Govee’s new RGBWW lantern on your next camping adventure. You can tweak colors, brightness, and much more directly from your smartphone. This is made possible using Bluetooth, ensuring a Wi-Fi connection will not be required. With 360 degrees of coverage it can be a make for a nice alternative to a campfire on hot summer evenings. An integrated 5,000mAh battery allows this unit to cast 200 lumens of brightness for up to 5 hours on a single charge. Given the fact that this is a new release, ratings have yet to pour in. That being said, Govee is a reputable brand with a long list of highly-rated products, some of which we’ve personally reviewed.

Spend considerably less when kicking RGBWW, rechargeable, and smart capabilities to the curb. This Etekcity lantern will only set you back $9 Prime shipped and is backed by over 4,700 reviewers that have left 4.5/5 star ratings on average. While batteries will last up to 30 hours on a single charge, you’ll need to keep AAs around unlike the deal above.

Cash in on even more savings when you snag two Etekcity lanterns for under $13. You can also bag Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight for $14.50. And if you want to fuel a standard light, Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations will do the trick and much more from $180. Other campsite-friendly offers include Fiskar’s #1 best-selling hatchet at $25 alongside a bundle of multi-tools and pocket knives from $9.

Govee RGBWW LED Camping Lantern features:

  • Smart App Control via Bluetooth: Set colors, brightness, and enable SOS mode with Camping Light’s physical buttons. Connect with Govee Home App for expanded 16 million colors, music sync mode, dynamic effect scenes, timers, and DIY customizations.
  • Light That Syncs To Music: 360° lantern can pulse and react to the rhythm of your music, or even to your own voice. Great for when your visit to nature requires a soundtrack of its own and more excitement then just normal lighting.
  • 360° Waterproof and Shockproof Design: IPX5 rated to protect against splashing rain and water. Rugged external body and frosted shell are made to withstand drops and dings. Hang outside and illuminate your surroundings no matter the weather.

