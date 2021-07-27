Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight falls to $14.50 (Save 46%), more from $8

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1,100-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $14.70 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. If you’re planning to spend time under the stars throughout the rest of summer, fall, and onward, a powerful flashlight is bound to come in handy. While it’s true that a smartphone will work in a pinch, it won’t hold a candle to the power of this Energizer offering. It’s able to cast 1,100 lumens of light, ensuring you can see what lays ahead with no squinting required. An integrated battery allows you to top this unit off whenever power is running low. You’ll also garner a USB-A port that can charge your smartphone and other small electronics in a pinch. The battery capacity and charging rates are unclear, so be sure to calibrate your expectations accordingly. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find two tactical flashlights for only $8.

We’ve also spotted two EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $8.01 Prime shipped. That’s 33% off what you’d typically spend and comes within about $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Each of these flashlights are able to illuminate objects over 600 feet away and boast a pocket-friendly design that’s fueled by AAA batteries. You’ll also benefit from a metal construction and an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Energizer 1,100-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

One (1) Energizer VISION HD Rechargeable LED Flashlight With Digital Focus in black

Exceptional LED light output and hours of runtime make this a dependable choice for a rechargeable flashlight

Ideal for indoors, DIY projects, camping and as an emergency flashlight

