Govee Immersion camera + light kit throws TV colors onto the wall at $63 (New low, Reg. $80)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera for $62.99 shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. Once that is paired with a recent discount, you’ll net $17 in savings and cash in on the lowest price we have tracked. Take movies, TV shows, and video games to the next level with Govee Immersion. This kit pairs a camera with an LED light strip to capture the colors on your screen to then project them onto the wall for an even more expansive view. Smart functionality paves the way for custom controls via the Govee Smart app, Assistant, and Alexa. This specific kit is made with 55- to 65-inch televisions in mind. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If the kit above isn’t for you, perhaps you’d prefer OxyLED’s 49.2-foot LED Strip Lights at $14 Prime shipped. You’ll get three 16.4-foot RGB strands that can be connected together to span a total of just over 49 feet. These can sense music and shake up lighting while automatically keeping up with the beat.

Govee Immersion TV LED Lights with Camera features:

Immersive Viewing Experience: Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition.

Smart Voice Control: Manage your smart lights with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

