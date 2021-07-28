FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Build muscle, lose weight, and more with Stamina Power Tower at under $63 (Reg. $80+)

-
Reg. $80+ Under $63

Amazon is offering the Stamina Power Tower (1690) for $62.81 shipped. That’s $17 off what it’s been averaging at Amazon over the last few months, undercuts retailers like Academy Sports and Outdoors by $27, and comes within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. Score a compact piece of workout equipment that’ll let you tackle a wide variety of exercises with Stamina Power Tower. It’s ready to help you lose weight, build muscle, and even improve heart health. Once pieced together it will span 49 x 42.5 x 81 inches and weighs in at 61 pounds, which is considerably smaller and more lightweight than many competing solutions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

An even more affordable way to increase strength and flexibility is with Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set at $11 Prime shipped. Each piece in this set is made of durable latex with a slip-free surface that ensures it will stay in place throughout use. Given the lightweight and compact nature of these bands, you’ll be able to take them with you even when traveling.

Swing by our sports and fitness guide to see what else catches your eye. A couple of headliners include Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell at $129 alongside this this smart indoor exercise bike at $500. You can also get a decent workout when splitting wood with Fiskar’s #1 best-selling hatchet at $25. And if you’re addicted to golf, consider burning some calories at home while improving your swing with Garmin’s all-new Approach R10 simulator.

Stamina Power Tower (1690) features:

  • Power Tower allow for many different bodyweight exercises, helping you lose weight, build muscle and improve heart health. Bodyweight routines are invigorating and effective for major muscle groups.
  • The versatile Stamina Power Tower 1690 can be used for pull-ups, dips, push-ups, chin-ups, sit-ups, vertical knee raises and more.
  • Secure foam hand grips at each exercise station provide stability and comfort during exercise. The durable steel frame supports users of up to 250 lbs.

