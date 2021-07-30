Add Adobe’s Photography Plan + Microsoft 365 to your setup for $140 (Save $40)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan with Microsoft 365 Personal for $139.87 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $120 for a year of Adobe and $60 for 12-months of access to Microsoft 365. That saves you $40, which is a 22% discount from buying them separately. Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan includes both Photoshop and Lightroom, alongside 20GB of cloud storage. If you’re wanting to get into photography or photo manipulation, it’s a must-have subscription. For Microsoft 365, you’ll get access to all of the Office suite, including Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and more. Of course, both subscriptions run out after 12 months, so do keep that in mind. Rated 3.9+ stars.

If it’s just Photoshop that you need, well, you can pick that up for a bit less. Right now Amazon has Photoshop Elements 2021 for a 1-time price of $100. This is not only a few bucks less than today’s lead deal, but it’s also only a 1-time purchase. That’s right, there are no yearly subscriptions when you pick up Photoshop Elements 2021, which could be the tipping point for why you get this instead of today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that Elements doesn’t have the same feature set as Creative Cloud, and you won’t have access to Lightroom as well.

A great addition to today’s lead deal is a brand-new computer. Well, you’re in luck if that’s something you’re in the market for. Right now, Apple’s powerful M1 MacBook Air is $250 off at a new low, and we’re also seeing a Ryzen 7 + RTX 3080 desktop at $2,650.

More about Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan:

Editing – Desktop focused editing with Lightroom Classic

Organization – Includes file-based catalog management

Storage – With 20 GB of storage, enough to get you started to access, edit and securely back up your full resolution photos from anywhere, anywhere on any device with Adobe Photoshop Lightroom

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!