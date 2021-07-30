This gaming desktop packs 32GB RAM, Ryzen 7 5800X, and RTX 3080 at $2,650 shipped

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz Ryzen 7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,649.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves $250 from its list price, though similar models on Amazon can go for as much as $3,300. You’ll find the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800X processor here backed by 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB DDR4 3200MHz RAM. Of course, on the gaming side of things, there’s a RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM, though the specific brand used will vary depending on availability. This marks one of the best deals we’ve seen to date on a RTX 3080 desktop, and a great way to get into high-end PC gaming without having to pay scalper pricing. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can’t drop over $2,600 on a desktop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get the 8-core Ryzen 7 or the RTX 3080, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Looking for other PC gaming deals? You won’t want to miss our dedicated guide where we place all the sales we find. Earlier today we discovered an all-time low on the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe SSD at $200. Plus, we recently found the Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse at $60, which marks a return to its all-time low at Amazon.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop:

