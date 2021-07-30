FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Funko Mandalorian Baby Yoda with cup hits Amazon low at under $8 (Reg. $11) + more

AmazonToys & HobbiesFunko Pop!
Reg. $11+ From $8

Amazon is now offering the Funko POP! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $7.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, this is within about $1 of the lowest we have tracked, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. It is still listed at just below $11 via Walmart. A perfect addition to any Star Wars or Funko POP! collection, this is Baby Yoda with a cup directly from The Mandalorian. It stands the usual 3.25-inches tall with bobblehead action and a vinyl build ready for your growing collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There are even more notable Star Wars Funko collectibles on sale down in the list below including pre-orders on the new figures we covered recently from The Mandolorian and more. 

More Stars Wars Funko deals

Go check out these seven new Funko POP! TMNT characters now up for grabs as well as the latest Han Solo and Snowtrooper figures and the Parks and Recreation Funko POP! figures. Then head over to our LEGO deal hub for all of the latest sets, deals, and more. 

More on the Funko The Child with Cup:

  • From Star Wars: The Mandalorian is The Child with Cup as a stylized Pop! vinyl bobblehead from Funko!
  • Mando may be busy with serious matters but The Child was hungry. Collect Pop! The Child as as the bounty for your collection of The Mandalorian.
  • Stylized collectible stands approximately 3.25 inches tall, perfect for any Mandalorian or Star Wars fan!

