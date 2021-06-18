FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Han Solo and Snowtrooper join Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series, pre-order now

-
NewsStar WarsFunko Pop!
Order Now!

It’s only been a few weeks or so since we last stumbled upon a batch of Star Wars-inspired Funko POP! culture collectibles. This time around we’ve got two new offerings that join the Concept Series: Han Solo and Snowtrooper. As we’ve come to expect, each model looks fantastic and is overflowing with detail. While these may not be quite as cute as Mando holding Grogu, it’s hard to throw shade at either of the new additions to the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series. Continue reading to learn more.

Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series: Han Solo

The latest Han Solo figure looks nothing like Harrison Ford. This is because it joins an ever-growing list list of Concept Series collectibles that attempt to revisit early interpretations of each character. Instead of being clean-shaven, this portrayal has a beard. You’ll also notice a full-body suit and Han Solo holding what looks like a light saber.

The new Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series Han Solo figure is available for order now. The list price is set at $10.99, but right now, folks that place a pre-order can scoop it up for $8.99. As with the other Star Wars Funko POP! releases we’ve covered, you can expect a big span of time until you’ll get your hands on this unit. Han Solo will is slated to ship on October 7.

Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series: Snowtrooper

While not quite as drastically different as Han Solo, the Snowtrooper is definitely not quite the same as what we’ve seen in the movies. It holds a blaster rifle and is clearly standing in a guard stance despite being a mere 3.75 inches tall.

Unlike Han Solo, the new Star Wars Funko POP! Snowtrooper being sold for $10.99 with no discount offered yet. Shipments are slated to kick off September 30, one week ahead of Han Solo. Thankfully, both of the new offerings are eligible for Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee. This ensures you will be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” As with many pre-order scenarios, you won’t be charged until your new Funko POP! ships.

9to5Toys’ Take

Unlike Snowtroopers, Han Solo is a character that’s been around for the long haul. For many, it’s a favorite Star Wars personality. For this reason, a concept adaptation is bound to catch some off guard. Only time will tell if fans love or hate these Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series releases. At any rate, we’re always happy to see a new batch of collectibles from Funko.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Star Wars

Funko Pop!

About the Author

Tested: Is this $7 under-desk headphone hanger from 6am...
Bungie’s official Destiny Toaster now up for pre-...
TravisMathew’s Red, White, and Blue Collection wi...
CASETiFY debuts new lineup of customizable AirTags case...
Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic G...
Vissles V84 review: This budget hot-swap Bluetooth keyb...
CASETiFY x Basquiat collab is long overdue, but the wai...
LEGO Technic Ford F-150 Raptor reportedly in the works ...
Show More Comments

Related

All-new Star Wars Funko POP! models up for pre-order: Mando holding Grogu, Dark Trooper, more

Order Now! Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More

Check out the new Star Wars Retro Boba Fett Prototype Edition collectible

Learn More

Two new Tamagotchi styles attempt to revive ‘time-tested fun’ of the ’90s

Order Now! Learn More

LEGO UCS AT-AT rumored to release this fall, joins 9 other summer Star Wars sets

Learn More

Fresh Stanley Star Wars gear turns up ahead of May the 4th: Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, more

Order Now! Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Mac mini $99 off, Apple Watch Series 6 from $329, Home Depot Memorial Day sale, more

Learn More

LEGO slated to release very first Marvel Advent Calendar ahead of the holiday season

Learn More