It’s only been a few weeks or so since we last stumbled upon a batch of Star Wars-inspired Funko POP! culture collectibles. This time around we’ve got two new offerings that join the Concept Series: Han Solo and Snowtrooper. As we’ve come to expect, each model looks fantastic and is overflowing with detail. While these may not be quite as cute as Mando holding Grogu, it’s hard to throw shade at either of the new additions to the Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series. Continue reading to learn more.

Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series: Han Solo

The latest Han Solo figure looks nothing like Harrison Ford. This is because it joins an ever-growing list list of Concept Series collectibles that attempt to revisit early interpretations of each character. Instead of being clean-shaven, this portrayal has a beard. You’ll also notice a full-body suit and Han Solo holding what looks like a light saber.

The new Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series Han Solo figure is available for order now. The list price is set at $10.99, but right now, folks that place a pre-order can scoop it up for $8.99. As with the other Star Wars Funko POP! releases we’ve covered, you can expect a big span of time until you’ll get your hands on this unit. Han Solo will is slated to ship on October 7.

Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series: Snowtrooper

While not quite as drastically different as Han Solo, the Snowtrooper is definitely not quite the same as what we’ve seen in the movies. It holds a blaster rifle and is clearly standing in a guard stance despite being a mere 3.75 inches tall.

Unlike Han Solo, the new Star Wars Funko POP! Snowtrooper being sold for $10.99 with no discount offered yet. Shipments are slated to kick off September 30, one week ahead of Han Solo. Thankfully, both of the new offerings are eligible for Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee. This ensures you will be charged the lowest price offered “between the time you placed your order and the end of the day of the release date.” As with many pre-order scenarios, you won’t be charged until your new Funko POP! ships.

9to5Toys’ Take

Unlike Snowtroopers, Han Solo is a character that’s been around for the long haul. For many, it’s a favorite Star Wars personality. For this reason, a concept adaptation is bound to catch some off guard. Only time will tell if fans love or hate these Funko POP! Star Wars Concept Series releases. At any rate, we’re always happy to see a new batch of collectibles from Funko.

