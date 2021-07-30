Razer’s Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse returns to Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from $80, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before at Amazon. This mouse features HyperPolling technology that allows it to have a true 8000Hz polling rate, which means that it communicates its position to your computer at up to 8,000 times per second. Not sure what that’s important? Well, it essentially gives a near-zero input latency level and the 20,000 DPI sensor ensures that things are always buttery smooth. Plus, the Ultralight design comes in at just 71g, which pairs well with the Razer Speedflex Cable that ensures there’s minimal drag for the smoothest experience possible. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,000 happy customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those on a tighter budget will want to give the Razer Viper Mini a look. It’s available on Amazon for just $30, which comes in at 50% below today’s lead deal. Sure, you won’t find the 8KHz polling feature here or the 20,000 DPI sensor, but it’s still a great upgrade from the mouse your computer game with. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Ready for other PC-related upgrades? Earlier today we spotted an all-time low on the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe SSD. It’s down to $200 right now, which saves at least $40. Plus, our PC gaming guide has other great deals for you to browse, so be sure to give that a look too.

More on the Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse:

Razer 8000Hz HyperPolling Technology: With a true 8000Hz polling rate, the mouse can communicate its position and clicks to your PC at up to 8000 times a second—for near-zero input latency and a level of speed you’ve yet to experience

Razer Focus+ 20K Optical Sensor: With new intelligent functions such as motion sync and asymmetric cut-off, our sensor flawlessly tracks your movement with zero spinouts, allowing for crisp response and pixel-precise accuracy

2nd-Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switch: The improved polling rate maximizes the switches’ potential so that they register up to 8x faster —providing quick, clean execution for up to 70 million clicks with zero unintended double-clicking

