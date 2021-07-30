WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD has ample storage and performance at $200

Amazon is offering the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $199.99 shipped. This is at least $40 off its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before. If you’re still running off of a standard SATA SSD, or even an older platter hard drive, it’s time to upgrade. WD’s SN550 SSD delivers up to 2.6GB/s data transfer rates, which is blazing fast compared to older storage methods. It also requires no wires, as M.2 mounts directly to your motherboard for a clean setup overall. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Now, if you need more storage in your computer but aren’t ready to make the jump to NVMe, then we’ve got another option for you. Crucial’s 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $100, which is half of what today’s deal delivers in both price and storage. In the end though, this SSD is still a great choice for bulk storage of games, movies, and more.

If you’re just looking to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to check out Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air. Right now, you can pick it up for $750, which is a massive $250 discount and marks a new low that we’ve tracked all-time. The M1 MacBook Air offers insane battery life and performance in a compact form-factor, making it great for a multitude of uses.

More on the WD Blue SN550 SSD:

Boost your system’s performance with next-gen NVMe SSDs

Over 4 times faster than our SATA SSDs

Slimline M.2 2280 form factor

Western Digital-designed controller and firmware for optimized performance

Western Digital SSD Dashboard constantly monitors the health of your SSD

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!