This sleek electric standing desk just fell to a new low of $190 shipped (Reg. $270)

-
Home Goods
Reg. $270 $190

Mr IRONSTONE Direct (95% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering its 53.5-inch Electric Standing Desk for $189.99 shipped. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this desk has only sold for $200 over the past couple of weeks. Prior to that it held strong at $270, leaving you with $80 in savings and allowing you to cash in on the lowest price yet. Want to shake things up throughout your work day? If so, this electric standing desk could be just the thing. It can be raised or lowered at the press of a button and height ranges from 28 to 45 inches. Industrial-grade steel is used for the frame and the surface spans 53.5 by 23.6 inches, providing plenty of room for a wide variety of use cases. Four memory keys allow you to quickly dial in your ideal configuration. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need to run a power cord up to your new desk, I highly recommend putting today’s savings towards this raceway kit at under $16 (clip the on-page $2 off coupon). This is the kit that I’ve personally used around my home and have found it to work quite well. You’ll get over 13 feet of coverage, providing you with plenty of leftovers for projects further down the road.

Once you’re finished here, there are several other deals across our site that you may want to cash in on. Examples include Woot’s Apple sale from $350, this dimmable LED desk lamp for $11 Prime shipped, and even a dual monitor and laptop desk mount at $24.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that this aluminum microphone kit is only $23.

Mr. Ironstone 53.5-inch Electric Standing Desk features:

  • Quick Electric Lifting System: The motor lift system of the height adjustable desk ensures more smooth height adjustment from 28.23” to 44.88”, letting you sit or stand freely at work to improve the sedentary lifestyle . 4 Memory Keys are useful to adjust the customized height in less than one minute without the need to think about what height you should go every time.
  • Spacious & Ample Workspace: With a 53.5” W x 23.6” D desktop, this height adjustable desk provides ample space to accommodate a variety of monitor or laptop setups. Added power strip tray, cup holder, and headphone holder free more desktop space for ongoing projects and office supplies. Two cable management holes centralize wires and save space, which effectively prevents clutter and winding.

