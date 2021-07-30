Bring this dimmable LED desk lamp home for just $11 Prime shipped (35% off)

Lepro US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 111,000+) via Amazon is offering its Dimmable LED Desk Lamp for $11.04 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. There are seven differing levels of brightness which can be tweaked using the touch sensitive panel along its base. A flexible design allows you to find the perfect orientation for your setup. The outer shell of this lamp is comprised of aluminum, yielding a more premium look and feel when compared with many others that are made using cheaper materials. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A glance at Amazon’s list of best sellers will quickly convey the value of the deal above. While most of the options there cost significantly more, you can come close with Simple Designs Flexible Desk Lamp at $12 Prime shipped. That being said, it doesn’t look anywhere near as modern as the deal above.

If you liked the deal above, you may also want to check out these HomeKit-enabled smart lamps from $29 in addition to 66-feet of fairy string lights for $7.50 Prime shipped. You can also cash in on this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit for your car’s interior at $11.50 alongside Moko’s RGB Extended Mouse Pad at $9.

LE Dimmable LED Desk Lamp features:

DIMMABLE & TOUCH SENSITIVE: 7 levels of brightness with touch sensitive panel allow you to adjust different brightness to suit your mood with a simple slide of the finger. The brightness remains on your previous setting when turn on again. Try to swivel the lamp-arm, youll get a perfect angle to meet your specific needs.

ALUMINUM HOUSING: Adopting high quality aluminum on the housing and lamp-arm, the lamp is elegant, durable and excellent in heat radiation. A stable and solid base provides firm support for the light, ensure the lamp stands steady.

