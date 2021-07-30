FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This aluminum microphone kit is ready to podcast, improve Zoom audio, and more at $23

New low $23

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its Podcasting Microphone Kit for $23.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering has sold for $29 throughout the month of July and floated around $33 prior to that. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or simply improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It works with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB cable being used for connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out this lavalier microphone for under $12 Prime shipped. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. Believe it or not, this offering has garnered well over 13,000 reviews, and the dust has settled at 4.2/5 stars.

Why stop there when Razer’s Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse is back to $60? Oh, and don’t forget that Sony’s refurbished XM4 ANC headphones are down to $180 alongside a nice batch of Anker discounts from $9. Finally, be sure to check out this highly-rated aluminum laptop stand at just $8.50 Prime shipped then go ahead and read up on ASUS’s latest 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor in our recent coverage.

OMOTON Podcasting Microphone Kit features:

  • This Computer Microphone is equipped with an adjustable metal bracket to ensure the most convenient position for streaming, podcasting,recording, gaming, meeting, distance learning, MSN, and Skype, etc.
  • Equipped with USB 2.0 data port, the condenser microphone easily connects to your Mac, Windows computers, (cellphones and tablets need an OTG adapter). No additional software or external sound card is required.
  • This microphone for computer features cardioid polar pattern with sampling rate up to 192KHz/24Bit, large diaphragm (16mm) and frequency response (20Hz – 20KHz) to easily capture clear, smooth and perfect sound.

