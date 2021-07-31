Woot’s latest Apple sale drops prev-gen. Mac mini to new low at $279 off, more from $350

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of MacBooks, Mac minis, and iMacs priced as low as $350 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the previous-generation 2018 Mac mini i3/8GB/256GB at $519.99. With a list price of $799, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 to mark a new all-time low for this model, though we have seen the 128GB version go for as low as $350 in the past.

Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini is still powerful enough for many tasks. You’ll find an i3 processor backed by 8GB of RAM, which is actually user upgradable to 64GB should you need it. 256GB of speedy SSD storage is also built-in, making this a great computer to use for server programs or lightweight office tasks. For I/O, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, dual USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review and then head below for more. Also, don’t forget to swing by both of Woot’s landing pages for either MacBook/Mac mini or iMac sales today.

If you’re wanting to add more I/O to your brand-new Mac mini, then check out this Satechi USB-C hub. It sits underneath Apple’s latest desktop and adds SD/microSD, audio, USB-C, and even three USB-A ports to the front of the machine. A single USB-C connects the Mac to the hub, making setup quite simple. At $80, you’ll still have $199 leftover from today’s lead deal.

Of course, for on-the-go work, you’ll want to give Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air a look. Right now, it’s down at its lowest price yet of $750, which saves $249 from its normal going rate. With the M1 processor, you’ll find that there’s quite a bit of power available here, even though the MacBook Air is completely fanless, and therefore, entirely silent.

More on Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini:

In addition to being a great desktop computer, Mac mini powers everything from home automation to giant render farms. And now with eighth-generation Intel quad-core and 6-core processors and Intel UHD Graphics 630, Mac mini has even more compute power for industrial-grade tasks. So whether you’re running a live concert sound engine or testing your latest iOS or iPadOS app, Mac mini is the shortest distance between a great idea and a great result.

