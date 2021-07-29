PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

If you’re one of the lucky 10 million folks that own a PlayStation 5, the new PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station could be an accessory worth adding to your setup. Like Sony’s first-party solution, the new PowerA offering can refuel two DualSense controllers at once while also giving your setup a more tidy appearance. Instead of mimicking Sony and Hori solutions, PowerA’s new solution more closely resembles Nyko Charge Arc with two slots that allow the back of each controller to lean toward each other. Continue reading to learn more.

All-new PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station receives Sony’s blessing

Unlike many of the third-party controller charging stations on the market, PowerA is one of few that has developed close relationships with console manufacturers. Not only that, but the company has also become a reputable brand in the console accessory space. Bearing this in mind, it’s no shock that the new PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station is an officially licensed product.

With it, owners can top off and tidy up two DualSense controllers at once. Controllers sit upright when docked and lock into place using what PowerA describes as a “snap-down charging design.” It’s unclear exactly what this means, but I wouldn’t be surprised if magnets were involved. Instead of opting for a basic one-year warranty like many manufacturers do, PowerA often doubles that. This is still the case with PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station.

Pricing and availability

The new PowerA DualSense Twin Charging Station is available for pre-order now. Buyers will only have to spend $24.99, a cost that works out to roughly $5 less than Sony’s first-party offering. While this difference may not be tremendously compelling, it’s much more likely that this unit will go on sale more often than Sony’s official charging dock.

Folks that bag one now can anticipate the first batch of shipments to go out starting September 1. Each unit is backed by an Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee, ensuring buyers will only be charged the lowest price it sells for between now and when units ship.

9to5Toys’ Take

With PlayStation 5 selling at record speed, it seems obvious that the console accessory market will continue to thrive throughout the foreseeable future. While many will gravitate toward first-party solutions, companies like PowerA only need to tap into a fraction of PlayStation 5 owners’ wallets in order to make new accessories like this worthwhile. This will arguably lead to the release of innovative products, which should leave a positive impact on consumers.

