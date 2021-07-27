Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet returns to 2021 low at $25

Amazon is offering the Fiskars X7 14-inch Hatchet for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $30 and today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low. If you’re looking at picking up a hatchet to use when chopping wood this winter, Fiskars has you covered. It’s “ideal for chopping kindling and small- to medium-sized logs.” Featuring a “perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio” that is used to increase swing speed and power with each strike. Plus, Fiskars includes a lifetime warranty should anything happen to it. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

However, the Coleman Camp Axe is a great alternative at $10 on Amazon. It’s quite a bit cheaper than today’s deal above, but it’ll still offer a similar function. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you won’t get any type of lifetime warranty or perfectly balanced power to weight, which is part of why it’s more budget-friendly than Fiskars above.

You won’t want to miss out on our latest Greenworks gear sale with exclusive discounts at up to 48% off. In the sale, you’ll find electric mowers, leaf blowers, and much more priced as low as $50. Be sure to check out our coverage for a more in-depth look at each item on sale.

More on the Fiskars 14-inch Hatchet:

Ideal for chopping kindling and small- to medium-sized logs

Chops deeper with each swing to get more done faster

Perfected balance and power-to-weight ratio increases swing speed to multiply power, much like an aluminum baseball bat

Proprietary blade-grinding technique provides a sharper edge for better contact and cleaner cuts

Lifetime warranty. Low-friction blade coating powers through wood and prevents head from getting stuck

