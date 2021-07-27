FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet returns to 2021 low at $25

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsFiskars
2021 low $25

Amazon is offering the Fiskars X7 14-inch Hatchet for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally goes for around $30 and today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low. If you’re looking at picking up a hatchet to use when chopping wood this winter, Fiskars has you covered. It’s “ideal for chopping kindling and small- to medium-sized logs.” Featuring a “perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio” that is used to increase swing speed and power with each strike. Plus, Fiskars includes a lifetime warranty should anything happen to it. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

However, the Coleman Camp Axe is a great alternative at $10 on Amazon. It’s quite a bit cheaper than today’s deal above, but it’ll still offer a similar function. The main thing to keep in mind here is that you won’t get any type of lifetime warranty or perfectly balanced power to weight, which is part of why it’s more budget-friendly than Fiskars above.

You won’t want to miss out on our latest Greenworks gear sale with exclusive discounts at up to 48% off. In the sale, you’ll find electric mowers, leaf blowers, and much more priced as low as $50. Be sure to check out our coverage for a more in-depth look at each item on sale.

More on the Fiskars 14-inch Hatchet:

  • Ideal for chopping kindling and small- to medium-sized logs
  • Chops deeper with each swing to get more done faster
  • Perfected balance and power-to-weight ratio increases swing speed to multiply power, much like an aluminum baseball bat
  • Proprietary blade-grinding technique provides a sharper edge for better contact and cleaner cuts
  • Lifetime warranty. Low-friction blade coating powers through wood and prevents head from getting stuck

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Fiskars

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Just $11 will score you this highly-rated dual monitor ...
ASUS 14-inch laptop is the perfect study buddy at new l...
Amazon’s 3-Step Stool extends your reach and fold...
Drop a GE 12,000 BTU HomeKit-ready Smart Air Conditione...
Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upri...
Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K ...
Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when adding ...
Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod stand sees...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Enjoy quieter lawn care with Greenworks electric mower at low of $100, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $499

Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook returns to low of $299 shipped (Save up to $200)

$299 Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 60%

Just $11 will score you this highly-rated dual monitor stand at 60% off, more

$11 Learn More