FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife falls to $11, more multi-tools and pocket knives from $9

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsSOG
25% off From $9

Amazon is offering the SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife for $11.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.15 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you’d like to have a knife at your disposal but don’t want to give up a bunch of precious pocket space, this compact solution could be just the thing. It attaches to your keychain and wields a 2.1-inch straight-edge blade that’s comprised of stainless steel. It weighs just 1.3 ounces, spans 5 inches when fully extended, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted multi-tools and pocket knives priced as low as $9.

More multi-tools and pocket knives on sale:

Why stop there when Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight is down to $14.50? You can also snag a 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool for under $5 or Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel offering at $13.50. And if you need a way to secure your bicycle, Amazon’s Folding Lock is all yours for under $20.

SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife features:

  • Designed to go wherever you go, the Centi II can easily be carried on any keychain or lanyard
  • 2.1-inch straight edge stainless steel blade
  • Full stainless steel construction for durability
  • Keep it on you all the time and you’ll find its usefulness for quick everyday tasks
  • Overall length: 5.0-inch; Weight: 1.3 oz.; Lifetime Warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

SOG

About the Author

Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upri...
Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K ...
Jeff Bezos is giving you a free $10 credit when adding ...
Wali’s new projector and laptop tripod stand sees...
Ditch the rental and save $38 on Motorola’s DOCSIS 3....
Zhiyun’s Smooth-X smartphone gimbal/selfie stick ...
Govee Immersion camera + light kit throws TV colors ont...
Gain’s 96-load Laundry Detergent Eco-Box just dro...
Show More Comments

Related

24% off

Amazon’s Folding Bike Lock just hit an all-time low at under $20 (Save 24%)

Under $20 Learn More
1-year low

Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set is down to $19.50 (1-year low)

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $28

Keep your knives at their sharpest with this 2-sided whetstone on Amazon for $15.50

$15.50 Learn More
40% off

Build a PC, repair your smartphone, and more with these precision screwdriver kits from $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 20%

Bring Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel Multi-Tool to your EDC for just $13.50

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $250

Keep ice cream nearby with Midea’s 3-Cu. Ft. Upright Freezer at $201 shipped (Reg. $250)

$201 Learn More
Reg. $200+

Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with built-in Fire TV 4K now $140 for limited time (Reg. $200+)

$140 Learn More

Azio FOQO mechanical keyboard debuts with vintage camera dial, Bluetooth, USB-C, more

Order Now! Learn More