SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife falls to $11, more multi-tools and pocket knives from $9

Amazon is offering the SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife for $11.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.15 of the lowest price we have tracked in 2021. If you’d like to have a knife at your disposal but don’t want to give up a bunch of precious pocket space, this compact solution could be just the thing. It attaches to your keychain and wields a 2.1-inch straight-edge blade that’s comprised of stainless steel. It weighs just 1.3 ounces, spans 5 inches when fully extended, and is backed by a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted multi-tools and pocket knives priced as low as $9.

Why stop there when Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight is down to $14.50? You can also snag a 19-in-1 credit card multi-tool for under $5 or Smith & Wesson’s 6.5-inch Stainless Steel offering at $13.50. And if you need a way to secure your bicycle, Amazon’s Folding Lock is all yours for under $20.

SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife features:

Designed to go wherever you go, the Centi II can easily be carried on any keychain or lanyard

2.1-inch straight edge stainless steel blade

Full stainless steel construction for durability

Keep it on you all the time and you’ll find its usefulness for quick everyday tasks

Overall length: 5.0-inch; Weight: 1.3 oz.; Lifetime Warranty

