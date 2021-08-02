This 9-foot solar patio umbrella will light up the night at $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $75)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 132,000+) via Amazon is offering its 9-foot Solar Patio Umbrella for $59.99 shipped. That’s $15 off what you’d typically spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Create some shade outdoors and convert sunlight into on-demand lighting with this solar patio umbrella. It boasts 32 LED lights that will allow you to expand the time you spend outside, paving the way for enjoyable cool summer and fall nights ahead. The material used by this umbrella is able to block “98% of UV rays,” protecting you from a sunburn while enjoying the outdoors. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nothing can quite disturb a nice evening outdoors like a swarm of pesky bugs. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a bottle of OFF! Bug Spray & Mosquito Repellent at $6. It’s ready to repel “black flies, gnats, no-see-ums, and mosquitoes.” Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

You know what would pair well with your new umbrella? This 3-person porch swing at $100 shipped. Other outdoor-friendly markdowns include the Greenworks Pro 21-inch electric mower at $467.50, the Wakeman 2-Person Dome Tent for $20, and this batch of discounted CamelBak water bottles from $11.

Under the 32 twinkling LED lights of this patio umbrella, intoxicated by the sweet smell of blooming flowers, and several friends sitting around the patio table—this night will go down as one of your most magical summer memories

A relaxing day shouldn’t be interrupted in any way. That’s why this patio parasol has a practical crank for easy opening and closing. Once closed, it takes minimal space

Love the outdoors, but the sunburn…ouch! This solar-powered umbrella with excellent UPF 50+ sun protection which blocks 98% of UV rays comes to the rescue. Your skin and your friends will thank you for having this umbrella!

