At $100 shipped, it's hard to beat this 3-person porch swing with canopy (Up to 43% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBELLEZE
43% off $100

OneBigOutlet (97% lifetime positive feedback from 35,000+) via Amazon is offering the BELLEZE Porch Swing for $99.99 shipped. While pricing has fluctuated a bit over the last year, this unit has been sticking close to $175 over a majority of that period. This equates to 43% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Having recently invested in a new concrete patio, I cannot begin to tell you how enjoyable the time has been out there so far. We put up a few gliders which each cost about double what this swing clocks in at, and you get an integrated canopy as well. It boasts a vibrant red colorway, provides enough space for up to three people to sit side by side, and the entire unit spans roughly 67.5 by 44.8 by 60.8 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Tack on an additional layer of protection when using a bit of today’s savings on this can of WD-40 Specialist Long-Term Corrosion Inhibitor at $10. Applying it to metal parts will protect it from rust and corrosion for up to 2 years indoors and 1 year outdoors. It’s a small investment that’s bound to come in handy not only for your swing, but a wide variety of other gear as well.

Easily piece together your new swing when scooping up some DEWALT, RYOBI, and other tool combos at up to 40% off. You can also cash in on Sun Joe’s Cordless iON+ Power Cleaner at $60 alongside Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent for just $20 Prime shipped. Finally, don’t forget to peek at this elegant indoor/outdoor 3-piece patio set for $150.

BELLEZE Porch Swing features:

  • Relax outside on the patio, deck, or in the garden
  • Overall Dimension: 67-1/2″(W) x 44-3/4″(L) x 60-3/4″(H)
  • Durable steel frame holds up to (480) lb. weight capacity
  • Powder coated finish, adjustable tilt canopy
  • Easy to assemble self standing swing seat, cover and stand

