Apple’s latest AirPods start at $100 thanks to this refurbished deal (Orig. $159)

Today only, Woot offers offering Apple’s latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $99.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you another $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $159, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the lowest total of the year. You can also grab a new condition model for $119 at Amazon right now, as well. As a 9to5 favorite, Apple’s AirPods have long been one of the most compelling pairs of true wireless earbuds on the market. Alongside Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and up to 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy access to Hey Siri features for easily calling up the voice assistant. Even with a new pair rumored to be launching later in the year, today’s price lets you get in on the action at a notable discount. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

But if you’re already rocking Apple’s second-generation AirPods and want to elevate the experience, consider grabbing the official Wireless Charging case at $67 instead. This lets you drop the earbuds down onto any Qi charging pad to refuel for quickly topping off your AirPods without having to plug in.

Then be sure to go check out all of the price cuts in eBay’s back to school sale, which is taking an extra 15% off a selection of gear in its Certified Refurbished Program. With everything from the most popular ANC headphones to AirPlay 2 AV receivers and more, you’ll want to have a look at all of the deep discounts.

Apple AirPods feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!