Disney’s beach towel event starts from $12: Baby Yoda, Moana, Mickey, more up to 30% off

It’s time for some Disney beach towel deals. The official online Disney shop is now offering a slew of its colorful beach towels at up to 30% off with deals starting from $12. You’ll find many of the most popular Disney IP on tap here as well including everything from The Mandalorian and Winnie the Pooh to classic Mickey and Minnie options, The Little Mermaid, Moana, and more. With options for the whole family now marked down, this is a great time to score some new Disney beach towels to get you through the rest of this summer and next. Head below for more details.

Official Disney beach towel sale

The latest Disney beach towel sale is now in full swing with more than 40 unique and official designs marked down for all of your family members. Whether it’s for your collection or to dry the kids off in style this summer, today’s deal is worth a closer look with options starting from $12. Free shipping is available in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout and you’ll find our top picks from the sale listed below:

More on the The Child Deluxe Beach Towel:

The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be ready to greet you after a day spent frolicking in the waves with this deluxe beach towel. Shaped like the one affectionately called ”baby Yoda” in his hover pram, this plush towel is simply to-dry-for!

