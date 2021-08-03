Disney’s beach towel event starts from $12: Baby Yoda, Moana, Mickey, more up to 30% off

-
30% off From $12

It’s time for some Disney beach towel deals. The official online Disney shop is now offering a slew of its colorful beach towels at up to 30% off with deals starting from $12. You’ll find many of the most popular Disney IP on tap here as well including everything from The Mandalorian and Winnie the Pooh to classic Mickey and Minnie options, The Little Mermaid, Moana, and more. With options for the whole family now marked down, this is a great time to score some new Disney beach towels to get you through the rest of this summer and next. Head below for more details. 

Official Disney beach towel sale

The latest Disney beach towel sale is now in full swing with more than 40 unique and official designs marked down for all of your family members. Whether it’s for your collection or to dry the kids off in style this summer, today’s deal is worth a closer look with options starting from $12. Free shipping is available in orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout and you’ll find our top picks from the sale listed below: 

You can browse all of the options on sale right here alongside Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends collection from $13. Just make sure you check out our coverage of the new R2-D2 Tamagotchi as well as CASETiFY’s new Disney princess collection, the all-new collectible LEGO Marvel minifigures, and our review of the LEGO Slave 1 from The Mandalorian

More on the The Child Deluxe Beach Towel:

The Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be ready to greet you after a day spent frolicking in the waves with this deluxe beach towel. Shaped like the one affectionately called ”baby Yoda” in his hover pram, this plush towel is simply to-dry-for!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 55-inch industrial desk overhauls your home office...
JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in chargin...
meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first...
Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitori...
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced...
Best Android app deals of the day: Outsider After Life,...
mophie 25% off sitewide back to school sale discounts M...
LEGO’s new Technic Ferrari 488 GTE sees rare disc...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Speaker $17, more

From $8 Learn More

Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends collection offers apparel, more from $13

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday in July, M1 MacBook Air $800, latest Apple TV 4K 64GB hits new low, more

Learn More

JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more

Reg. $80

meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

$65 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitoring now $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

$99 Learn More

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Outsider After Life, Lecture Notes, and more

FREE+ Learn More