Hisense’s new U6G 4K Smart Android TVs see first discounts at up to $200 off

Best Buy is now discounting the latest lineup Hisense U6G 4K Smart Android TV models headlined by the 75-inch model at $1,049.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,250, you’re looking at $200 in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable price cuts and a new all-time low. Having just launched earlier this year in May, the latest additions to the brand’s stable of 4K TVs arrives with Android TV at the center of the smart experience. Its Quantum Dot QLED panel delivers a home theater-worthy experience at 75-inches for renovating your setup just in time for football season. Alongside Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos there’s also full array local dimming zones with 600 nits of peak brightness for deeper contrast during darker scenes. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $500.

Other notable Hisense U6G TV deals:

Hisense U6G 4K Smart Android TV features:

We’re bringing Quantum Dot Color to the people. Enjoy over one billion colors, without worrying about how many commas are on the price tag. You’re welcome. The U6G also has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones. Sounds like science, looks like a way more expensive set. Especially with a quad-core processor managing all the algorithms that add up to more colors, more precision and more ooohhh.

