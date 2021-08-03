meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its all-new Smart HomeKit LED Floor Lamp for $64.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at the first notable price cut at $25 off the going rate and a new all-time low. Having just launched at the end of July, the brand’s first floor lamp enters with HomeKit control alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant. It stands nearly 55 inches tall and delivers a gooseneck design with LEDs at the top. There’s six different lighting modes alongside a tunable white output ranging from 2700 to 6000K for bluish hues during the morning and warmer tones at night. Rated 4.3/5 stars so far and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Update: We’ve now spotted the meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for $24.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $10 off has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate and beats newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Once set up, this device makes your existing garage door opener work with Alexa and Google Assistant. It also has an app and is compatible with IFTTT for those times when speaking is inconvenient. I’ve been using one of these for several months now and absolutely love it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While the lead deal can be configured into a desktop form-factor, going with another one of the latest meross releases will do the same but for even less cash. Having just launched alongside the lead deal, the new meross LED Desk Lamp arrives with much the same HomeKit control and tunable white output. It’s currently on sale for $39.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, making for $20 in savings and the second-best price to date. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Or if you’d just prefer to upgrade some existing lamps with smart home control, we’re tracking a notable discount on this C by GE RGB light bulb. Having dropped to within pennies of the all-time low, just $10 will net you Alexa and Assistant control.

meross HomeKit LED Floor Lamp features:

The smart floor lamp supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Remotely control the modern floor lamp from anywhere with internet access by the APP. Easily control the corner floor lamp with simple voice commands. Note that HomeKit remote control requires an Apple TV or an iPad in your home. Pressing the remote control, you can easily control the black floor lamp without leaving the bed and sofa (with a range of 27.6 ft). 

