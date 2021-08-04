Bring the Philips Hue Ludere Outdoor Spotlight with HomeKit to your patio from $81 (Reg. $130)

Trusted eBay seller tech-rabbit (98.6% positive feedback) is offering the Philips Hue Ludere White Ambiance Smart Outdoor Spotlight for $84.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130, you’re looking at 45% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $14 in order to mark a new all-time low. Picking up two of the lights will drop the price to $80.74 each. This smart outdoor spotlight lamp integrates into the rest of the Philips Hue ecosystem with two independently-controllable tunable white lights. Alongside being able to adjust the angle and positioning of the wall fixture, this outdoor offering arrives with support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant when paired with the required Hue Bridge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re in search of another notable expansion to your Philips Hue setup, going with its Outdoor Motion Sensor is certainly a smart idea. The imprecise geofencing features that let your lights automatically turn on when you get home can sometimes be a pain to deal with, but this accessory lets you ditch that with more accurate and local presence detection. Alongside being able to set routines based on movement, it’ll also monitor outdoor temperature which can be used to automate your setup. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

Speaking of outdoor smart home upgrades, Anker just released its latest addition to the eufy stable with a new flagship offering. The just-released Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with 2K recording alongside AI-backed pan/tilt features and three integrated LED panels. You can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for all of the other best deals this week.

Philips Hue Ludere Spotlight features:

Philips Hue outdoor dusk to dawn light bulb works with Alexa for voice control (hub required and not included, Alexa device sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub. Do it yourself, the products are based on low Voltage, safe to use and easy to install. To install simply placed the product in the desire location, connect it with the psu, plug and pair it to your hue hub.

