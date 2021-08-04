Pad & Quill launches limited run aged whiskey leather iPad Pro cases, now 15% off

Today, Pad & Quill is announcing a new limited run iPad Pro leather case. The new Aged Whiskey Oxford Case, for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, features a special “luxury vegetable-tanned leather” and is now available for a limited time directly from Pad & Quill. Best of all, the handcrafted cases are also 15% off with the promo code you’ll find down below. Hit the jump for more details and a notable price drop.

New Pad & Quill Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro Case

The folks at Pad & Quill recently came across a batch of special leather and decided to create a limited run iPad case with it:

We came across a beautiful selection of luxury vegetable-tanned leather and combined it with a new slate gray leather interior lining to make an Oxford iPad Pro case like no other.

The result is a gorgeous handcrafted iPad Pro folio case with a whiskey brown exterior and a slate gray leather lining. You’ll also find some of the brand’s other mainstay features like the elastic strap closure, 3M locking adhesive, marine-grade nylon stitching, and a 25-year warranty as well as a 30-day money-back promise. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models also ship with a discreet signature from the craftsman that made them, all while leaving the ports and buttons readily available when inside the case.

Both models are now available for purchase with a nice 15% price drop using code PQ15 at checkout alongside free shipping. Just note, this is a limited run, so “when they are gone, they are gone.”

Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro 11 Leather Case $127.50 (Reg. $150)

(Reg. $150) Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro 12.9 Leather Case $153 (Reg. $180)

Alongside this ongoing deal on Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $100 off, we are also tracking price drops on Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for iPad, and a massive discount on its Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro. Just be sure to check out our hands-on with Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub for iPad Pro/Air with a 6-in-1 USB-C dock as well as everything else in our Apple deal hub.

More on the new Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro Case:

Made with the exacting high quality of each of our Oxford leather cases this iPad Pro 12.9 case uses a vegetable tanned exterior leather, combined with a slate gray interior leather that includes a pocket and self propping stand. The case works with the Magic Keyboard or you can protect just the iPad Pro and pencil. Either way we think wrapping your iPad Pro with this type of luxury is worth it.

