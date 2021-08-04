Pad & Quill launches limited run aged whiskey leather iPad Pro cases, now 15% off

-
NewsPad & Quill
15% off From $127.50

Today, Pad & Quill is announcing a new limited run iPad Pro leather case. The new Aged Whiskey Oxford Case, for both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, features a special “luxury vegetable-tanned leather” and is now available for a limited time directly from Pad & Quill. Best of all, the handcrafted cases are also 15% off with the promo code you’ll find down below. Hit the jump for more details and a notable price drop. 

New Pad & Quill Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro Case

The folks at Pad & Quill recently came across a batch of special leather and decided to create a limited run iPad case with it:

We came across a beautiful selection of luxury vegetable-tanned leather and combined it with a new slate gray leather interior lining to make an Oxford iPad Pro case like no other. 

The result is a gorgeous handcrafted iPad Pro folio case with a whiskey brown exterior and a slate gray leather lining. You’ll also find some of the brand’s other mainstay features like the elastic strap closure, 3M locking adhesive, marine-grade nylon stitching, and a 25-year warranty as well as a 30-day money-back promise. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models also ship with a discreet signature from the craftsman that made them, all while leaving the ports and buttons readily available when inside the case. 

Both models are now available for purchase with a nice 15% price drop using code PQ15 at checkout alongside free shipping. Just note, this is a limited run, so “when they are gone, they are gone.”

Alongside this ongoing deal on Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $100 off, we are also tracking price drops on Apple’s official Smart Keyboard for iPad, and a massive discount on its Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro. Just be sure to check out our hands-on with Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub for iPad Pro/Air with a 6-in-1 USB-C dock as well as everything else in our Apple deal hub

More on the new Aged Whiskey Oxford iPad Pro Case:

Made with the exacting high quality of each of our Oxford leather cases this iPad Pro 12.9 case uses a vegetable tanned exterior leather, combined with a slate gray interior leather that includes a pocket and self propping stand. The case works with the Magic Keyboard or you can protect just the iPad Pro and pencil. Either way we think wrapping your iPad Pro with this type of luxury is worth it.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to ...
Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled...
JVC’s new MagSafe-compatible Power Bank has glass...
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta ...
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives...
Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monito...
Ralph Lauren 2021 Olympic Team USA collection is timele...
LEGO’s Amelia Earhart Tribute set is now availabl...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23

From $23 Learn More
Save $40

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

From $269 Learn More

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet review: A small price to pay for a set this grand

Reg. $64

Completing this jigsaw puzzle could win you $1 Million, get it now for $30 (Reg. $64)

$30 Learn More
Save $55

Monolith M1070 headphones pack powerhouse 106mm drivers at low of $231

$231 Learn More
New low

Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compressor in your for $27.50 (40% off)

$27.50 Learn More
50% off

meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook camera at just $13 (Save 50%)

$13 Learn More

Tested: Incase’s BIONIC collection turns recycled plastic bottles into premium MacBook bags