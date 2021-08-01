FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Magic Keyboards are now $150 off at some of the best prices yet from $149

-
AppleBest BuyBest iPad Deals
Reg. $349 $199

After seeing the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro go on sale earlier in month, those savings are now being carried over to the compatible Magic Keyboard. Right now, Best Buy is discounting Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $199 shipped. Down from $349, you’re looking at a match our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before and 43% in savings. You can also grab the 11-inch model for $149 at Amazon, saving you the same $150.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for some more affordable ways to get in on the physical iPad Pro typing experience, the annual Brydge back to school sale went live earlier in the week with some notable discounts. Ranging from the brand’s popular iPad keyboards to USB-C docks and more, the lowest prices of the year are up for the taking from $60.

Otherwise, go swing by our Apple guide to see what all of the other best deals this week have to offer. Most notably, Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air is now up to $249 off, delivering the best prices to date ahead of the fall semster starting at $750.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

