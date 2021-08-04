Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $350 off

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $949.99 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $1,300, today’s offer amounts to $350 in savings while marking the second-best price to date only bested once by Prime Day. Samsung’s Note 20 Ultra arrives as one of the most capable devices in the lineup with a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and S Pen support. Powered by a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, there’s 5G connectivity alongside 128GB of storage with microSD expansion support. Around back, there’s a triple camera array that rounds out the package. And with Samsung having confirmed that a Note 21 is not in the works for this year, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home the largest handset from the brand at a discount. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,600 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to $799.99. Down from its original $1,000 price tag, today’s offer is $200 under the current going rate at Amazon and one of the best prices to date. Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 arrives with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that packs built-in S Pen support as well as 128GB of onboard storage. Then around back, you’ll find a triple-camera system to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Plenty of other back to school offers have begun pouring in on Android handsets, and you’ll find the best of those over in our deals hub right here. With highlights falling to Samsung’s Galaxy S21+/Ultra at $200 off alongside a myriad of devices from OnePlus, there are plenty of notable offers joined by all of the best app and game deals for your Android smartphone right here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!