Best Android app deals of the day: Outsider After Life, Lecture Notes, and more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best deals on Android games and apps. You’ll want to make sure to swing by our Android hardware deals for some big-time offers on Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra as well as all of these Google smart home price drops, and then head right back here for this afternoon’s most notable Google Play software discounts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Outsider: After Life, Lecture Notes – Classroom Notes, loads of freebie icon packs, Tormentum – Dark Sorrow, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra models with up to $200 in savings and the second-best prices we have tracked yet. Alongside the rest of the handset deals in our Android hub, today also saw a notable price drop on the Google Assistant-equipped Fitbit Sense smartwatch and fitness tracker. You’ll want to make sure you take advantage of the Google smart home discounts you’ll find right here, but we also have a host of add-on offers to consider as well. Those include Hisense’s new U6G 4K Smart Android TVs, these OtterBox Android smartphone cases, and everything you’ll find in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mafia II and III Definitive $10, It Takes Two $30, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Outsider After Life:

Outsider is an adventure mystery in which you solve brain-teaser puzzles to unravel the story. Humanity disappeared centuries ago. The Escape Initiative—our last-ditch chance to survive—failed. But among the ruins of a mysterious science complex, an accident restores power to a unique android who might be the only one who can save the universe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Back to school discounts take up to $200 off OnePlus 8T...
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced...
Microsoft unveils shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xb...
Waze now updated with Master Chief driving directions a...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for K...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia II and III Definit...
Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra fall to second-best prices at...
Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with its OnePlus Buds Z for $689 (S...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci, Peppa Pig, Home Workouts Gym Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Acer’s 144Hz 2K curved gaming monitor is up to $100 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
46% off

Chemical Guys car wash kits, soap, wax, accessories, more from $10 (Up to 46% off)

From $10 Learn More
From $399

Back to school discounts take up to $200 off OnePlus 8T at $549 + OnePlus 8 $399

$200 off Learn More
44% off

This 55-inch industrial desk overhauls your home office at $60, more from $50 (Up to 44% off)

From $50 Learn More

JLab unveils $20 wireless earbuds with built-in charging cable, 32-hour battery, more

Reg. $80

meross’ all-new HomeKit LED Floor Lamp sees first discount to $65 (Save $25), more

$65 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Winix HEPA 3-Stage Air Purifier with real-time monitoring now $99 shipped (Reg. $150)

$99 Learn More