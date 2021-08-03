Back to school discounts take up to $200 off OnePlus 8T at $549 + OnePlus 8 $399

After seeing a notable discount on the OnePlus 9, the popular Android smartphone manufacturer is rolling out some back to school discounts on previous-generation handsets. Right now, OnePlus is offering its OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Normally selling for upwards of $749, you’re looking at up to $200 in savings as today’s offer drops to match the best price of the year. Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array which pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 320 customers and we found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale as part of its back to school sale, OnePlus is giving you yet another way to get in on the Android savings at a discount. Right now, the OnePlus 8 is down to $399. Normally fetching around $499 as of late, today’s offer comes within $30 of our previous mention and marks the second-best price to date. Delivering an even more affordable price tag compared to the lead lead, you’ll still enjoy a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside Snapdragon 865 SOC, 128GB of storage, and 48MP rear camera array. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Over in our Android hub, you’ll find plenty of other notable hardware discounts including a pair of price cuts on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices at $200 off. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals for your device, which you’ll find right here.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!