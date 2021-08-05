Azul is a unique and challenging game for family night at under $19 (Reg. $32)

Woot is offering Plan B Games’ Azul Board Game for $18.89 Prime shipped, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this game fetches $32 at Amazon right now, beats our last mention by $1.50, and comes within pennies of its all-time low. This game is all about strategy and tile placement. It’s both competitive and challenging, as every tile you claim can change your opponent’s next move. Average playtime ranges from 30 to 45 minutes, and it’s great for two to four players eight years of age and older. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Codenames is another must-have in any board game collection. While not as complex than Azul, it offers a unique gameplay that pits two spymasters and their team of spies against each other. At $11, it’s an easy alternative for those who want something a bit more laid back.

More of a PC gamer? Don’t forget that A Plague Tale Innocence and Minit are both FREE right now on the Epic Games Store. Of course, our daily console game roundup is also worth browsing through, as it includes one of my favorite titles, The Outer Worlds, for just $20. You’ll also want to swing by our apps and games guide for other discounts, including Nintendo’s latest eShop sale, which has deals from $4.

More about Azul:

Quick to learn for players young and old alike, Azul is a challenge to master! Every game is different thanks to an ever-changing array of tiles that appear in each round to be claimed, ensuring that you’ll keep coming back time and time again to chase that big score. Extra points are on offer for collecting sets of the same colour of tile, or for creating particular patterns, while there are penalties for taking tiles that you’re unable to use.

