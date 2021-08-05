Nintendo launches eShop Mayhem Sale from $4: Mario Party, Mario Tennis, TowerFall, more

Nintendo has now launched a new Multiplayer Mayhem Sale featuring a host of first- and third-party titles at up to 30% off. Alongside a host of DLC offers for each of the games on sale today, the deals start from just $4 and include everything from Mario titles to Splatoon 2, some amazing indie games, and much more. This is a perfect chance to load up your library with some fun multiplayer-ready titles (just make sure your Switch Online subscription is in order) and score an extra 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points on your next purchase. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s eShop deals.

Nintendo Multiplayer Mayhem Sale:

More on Super Mario Party:

Discover 80 minigames packed with wildly different challenges and clever uses of Joy-Con controllers. Not sure what to play first? Here are a few minigames to get the party started! Turn the tables on opponents as you race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player* Mario Party series board game mode—now with newly-added online play.** Join the full-on frenzy with friends and family!

