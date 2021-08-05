Nintendo launches eShop Mayhem Sale from $4: Mario Party, Mario Tennis, TowerFall, more

-
30% off From $4

Nintendo has now launched a new Multiplayer Mayhem Sale featuring a host of first- and third-party titles at up to 30% off. Alongside a host of DLC offers for each of the games on sale today, the deals start from just $4 and include everything from Mario titles to Splatoon 2, some amazing indie games, and much more. This is a perfect chance to load up your library with some fun multiplayer-ready titles (just make sure your Switch Online subscription is in order) and score an extra 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points on your next purchase. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s eShop deals.

Nintendo Multiplayer Mayhem Sale:

Make sure you check out our hands-on review with Nintendo’s all-new Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons for Switch as well as the Nintendo Tag Heuer collaboration and the LEGO Nintendo Peach’s Castle set. You’ll also find all of the details on the new OLED model Switch right here as well as an ongoing price drop on Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live Circuit AR kit

More on Super Mario Party:

Discover 80 minigames packed with wildly different challenges and clever uses of Joy-Con controllers. Not sure what to play first? Here are a few minigames to get the party started! Turn the tables on  opponents  as you race across the board to collect the most stars in the original four-player* Mario Party series board game mode—now with newly-added online play.** Join the full-on frenzy with friends and family!  

