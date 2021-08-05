Latest Epic Game Store PC freebies include A Plague Tale Innocence and Minit

The latest Epic Game Store free titles are now up for the taking. Last time around we got some train simulation and FPS bullet-hell, and this time it’s all about the “grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo” alongside a “peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time.” More specifically, from now through next week, Epic Game Store users can score A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit completely free of charge. Head below for more details on this week’s Epic Game Store free titles. 

Epic Game Store freebies: A Plague Tale and Minit

As per usual, the new Epic Game Store free titles are just that. There are no strings attached here, just complete, full versions of FREE games for your PC library. Both A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit will remain free on the service from now through August 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. and will stay in your Epic Games library forever. 

Once you’ve added both titles to your Epic Games Store library, head over to our PC gaming deal hub to upgrade your battlestation with some major discounts. Along with the new Sceptre Nebula White monitor with auto-brightness, you’ll find details on AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs, a deal on HTC’s Vive Pro 2, and Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard down at $105, among much more right here

More on A Plague Tale Innocence:

Follow the grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, in a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history. Hunted by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by unstoppable swarms of rats, Amicia and Hugo will come to know and trust each other. As they struggle to survive against overwhelming odds, they will fight to find purpose in this brutal, unforgiving world.

Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightne...
AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS...
HTC’s Vive Pro 2 with 5K, 120Hz displays sees ver...
Razer’s Huntsman Mini 60% Keyboard makes every in...
Bundle Razer’s Nari Ultimate Headset with a Chrom...
LG’s 32-inch 4K monitor with HDR10 sees deep $70 ...
meross’ 1080p webcam upgrades your 720p MacBook c...
Latest LG gram packs Thunderbolt 4, 25.5-hours of batte...
