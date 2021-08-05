Feed the whole fam in this 10-qt. Insignia Air Fry Rotisserie Oven at $70 (Reg. $130)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this is $60 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also between $50 and as much as $230 under similar models from Instant Pot or Ninja, for comparison. You’re looking at a multi-function countertop oven with the ability to work as a rotisserie cooker and an air fryer with 10 smart programs covering everything from toast and pizza to French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, and even a dehydration setting. Adjustable temperature options are complemented by the integrated timer and a series of included dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, and the rotisserie setup). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If a traditional air fryer setup will suffice here, take a look at the Chefman TurboFry 2-Quart compact model at $30. This is one of the best-rated options on Amazon in the price range and will save you an additional $40 over today’s lead deal. You certainly won’t be able to get a rotisserie setup in there, but it will provide 2-quarts of delicious air fried foods nonetheless.

Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer is still matching the 2021 Amazon low and we just spotted a solid offer on this Amazon renewed Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor at $80. But you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for even more including replacement Brita filters, the Instant Pot Pro Multi-Cooker, and much more right here.

More on the Insignia 10-Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like.

