Save up to $120 on this Amazon renewed Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor at $80

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart FP-13DSV Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor and Dicing Kit for $79.99 shipped in renewed condition. Regularly between $110 and $150 in renewed condition at Amazon, new models fetch $200 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the previous deal listing we have tracked. Sporting a 550-watt motor, a stainless steel chopping/mixing blade, a dough blade, and more, it will make short work of your meal prep this summer and beyond. Touchpad controls with illuminating blue LED lights are joined by a wide-mouth feed tube with small, medium, and large pushers as well as the 4+ star rating from hundreds. It ships with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below. 

If you think you can get away with a manual food chopper solution, save a ton and go with this brand new Mueller Austria Pro-Series 8 Blade model. It sells for just under $30 shipped at Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 6,300 customers. It will clearly require a little bit more elbow grease on your part, but will certainly make meal prep much faster regardless. 

Alongside ongoing deals on these replacement Brita filters and Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker, our home goods guide has plenty of notable offers to check out. Those include these Amazon coffee pod packs, a price drop on Bodum’s Ottoni electric kettle, and a look at the ‘world’s only fully self-contained’ dishwasher for $100 off

More on the Cuisinart Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor:

  • POWERFUL MOTOR: This Food Processor has a 550 watt peak power motor along with a supreme wide-mouth feed tube with small, medium, and large pushers
  • STAINLESS STEEL BLADES: Cuisinart’s Elemental 13 consists of stainless steel chopping/mixing blade with patented BladeLock system, including dough blade and small and large S-blades
  • TOUCHPAD CONTROLS: The electronic touchpad controls has unique features such as High/Low/Off/Pulse with illuminating blue LED lights

