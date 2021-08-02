FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker with 28 programs sees first notable price drop from $109 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $114.95 shipped. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $109.24 shipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal marks the first notable discount we have tracked there on the pro version and the lowest total price we can find. This model features an expanded 28 preset cooking programs as well as five preset slots for your personal settings and a 10-in-1 design that allows it to take on the role of a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and a steamer.” Add in a 6-quart capacity, 11+ safety features and a 4+ star rating from over 37,000 Amazon customers, and you’re looking at quite a notable addition to your cooking arsenal. More details below. 

If the newer pro model above, that includes sous vide, loads of presets, and more, isn’t getting you excited, you can score the previous-generation Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 model from $49.98 shipped. This provides a similar one-pot meal solution with plenty of cooking programs and almost as many cooking possibilities for much less than the pro model. 

On top of these coffee maker deals from $19, we are also still tracking some great deals on a range of Ninja cookers and accessories from $105 right here. Over in our home goods guide, you’ll also find deals on Flash Furniture’s X10 Gaming Chair, this 3-person porch swing with canopy, and a wide-ranging Amazon Basics LED bulb and home accessory sale from just $8

More on the Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

  • 10-IN-1 pressure cooker, slow cooker, sous vide, sauté pan, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer
  • 11+ SAFETY FEATURES: Including Overheat Protection and safe locking lid
  • CUSTOMIZABLE COOKING: The 28 program settings are perfect for a selection of essential meals
  • CONVENIENT FAVORITES: 5 programmable settings for your own special recipes
  • FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook to save time and retain more flavor, or slow cook for traditional recipes

