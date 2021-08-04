Score some replacement Brita filters while 6-packs are down at $18 on Amazon (25% off)

-
25% off $18

We just spotted a great deal on Brita water pitcher filters so you can stock up at a discount. Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this package typically sells for $25 on Amazon and is now within $0.10 of the all-time low. For comparison’s sake, today’s deal is $1 more than Amazon charges for the 3-pack. Don’t get stuck paying full price for these things because you waited for the last second. Most folks use their Brita everyday, all-day, and now’s as good a time as any to score some fresh filters. These ones are “compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream.” Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re just looking for one to tie you over, you can do grab a single Brita filter for around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. But considering you’re paying just $3 each on the 6-pack above, it will most likely make more sense to take that route if you can swing it. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and household essential deals. Today we have offers on Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer, this $11.50 wireless thermometer kit, up to 20% off desks, chairs, and other BTS essentials, as well as a host of robot vacuums from $140. Just make sure you don’t miss this $200 price drop on Cuisinart’s Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker as well. 

More on the Brita Replacement Filters:

  • Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement
  • Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year
  • Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium
  • For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; Brita Standard filters last 2x longer than ZeroWater filters

