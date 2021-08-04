Score some replacement Brita filters while 6-packs are down at $18 on Amazon (25% off)

We just spotted a great deal on Brita water pitcher filters so you can stock up at a discount. Amazon is now offering the 6-pack of Brita Standard Water Replacement Filters for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this package typically sells for $25 on Amazon and is now within $0.10 of the all-time low. For comparison’s sake, today’s deal is $1 more than Amazon charges for the 3-pack. Don’t get stuck paying full price for these things because you waited for the last second. Most folks use their Brita everyday, all-day, and now’s as good a time as any to score some fresh filters. These ones are “compatible with all Brita pitchers and dispensers except Stream.” Rated 4+ stars from over 24,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re just looking for one to tie you over, you can do grab a single Brita filter for around $10 Prime shipped on Amazon. But considering you’re paying just $3 each on the 6-pack above, it will most likely make more sense to take that route if you can swing it.

More on the Brita Replacement Filters:

Get great-tasting water with Brita Standard water filter replacement

Switch to Brita and you can save money and replace 1800 single-use plastic bottles a year

Reduce Chlorine (taste & odor) Mercury, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium

For the best tasting water, replace your water filter after 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months; Brita Standard filters last 2x longer than ZeroWater filters

