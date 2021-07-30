FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ninja’s 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer matching 2021 low at $140 + more from $105

-
AmazonHome GoodsNinja
Reg. $170 From $105

Amazon is now offering the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since December of last year and is the best price we can find. This model is currently on sale via Target at $150, for comparison. It sports a 5.5-quart capacity while combining both pressure cooking and air frying options alongside the ability to “slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.” The internals are all dishwasher-safe for simple clean-ups and it also comes with a “nesting broil rack to steam, broil, add a layer of capacity.” Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Ninja cooking deals. 

You can get something similar for less with the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL Cooker at under $90 shipped. This one has a larger 5.8-quart capacity as well as 13 one-touch cooking programs that are ideal for “meat, veggies, desserts, and more.” Then dive into some of the other Ninja deals we spotted today below.

More Ninja cooking deals:

Swing by our home goods guide for more including stainless steel Moen kitchen faucets from $128, this highly-rated 14-piece food storage set at 35% off, the Anova Vacuum Sealer Pro bundle, and Vitamix is still offering $240 off its highly-rated 7500 Blender with a 7-year warranty. Just be sure to check out this BOGO 50% off NERF dog toys sale at Petco as well. 

More on the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer:

  • TenderCrisp Technology lets you quickly pressure cook to lock in juices and then swap lids for a crispy, golden air fry finish.
  • 9-in-1 versatility lets you pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear/sauté, air fry crisp, bake/roast, broil, and keep warm.
  • 5-qt cooking pot and 4-qt Cook & Crisp Plate are nonstick and dishwasher safe.
  • Includes nesting broil rack to steam, broil, add a layer of capacity and easily stores inside the cooking pot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Ninja

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit...
Refresh your gym water bottle with these discounted Cam...
LG’s 27-inch 1440p UltraFine Monitor sports an er...
A built-in laptop arm headlines this dual monitor desk ...
Save 40% on Greenworks 24V electric hedge or string tri...
This aluminum microphone kit is ready to podcast, impro...
Razer’s Viper 8KHz Ultralight Gaming Mouse return...
Add this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit to your car...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Lenovo’s Smart Display 7 pairs Google Assistant with a built-in screen at $78 (Save 22%)

$78 Learn More
29% off

This DualSense PS5 controller charging station just hit $10 Prime shipped (29% off)

$10 Learn More
20% off

Refresh your gym water bottle with these discounted CamelBaks from $11 Prime shipped

$11+ Learn More
Amazon low

LG’s 27-inch 1440p UltraFine Monitor sports an ergonomic mount at $500 (Save $99)

Save $99 Learn More
$250 off

This gaming desktop packs 32GB RAM, Ryzen 7 5800X, and RTX 3080 at $2,650 shipped

$2,650 Learn More
56% off

A built-in laptop arm headlines this dual monitor desk mount at $24.50 (Save 56%)

$24.50 Learn More
Save now

Google Pixel 4 delivers a 5.7-inch OLED display and is down to the second-best price at $390

$390 Learn More

RadPower RadMini Fat Tire E-bike sees first discount at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More