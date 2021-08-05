Microsoft Surface Duo finally makes folding smartphones affordable from $398

Today only, Woot is offering the Microsoft Surface Duo 256GB locked to AT&T for $469.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having retailed for $1,500, we’ve more recently been seeing a $750 going rate at Best Buy with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 to mark a new low. You can also score the 128GB model for $397.99. Delivering a dual AMOLED screen form-factor, Microsoft Surface Duo packs a unique smartphone experience with a 360-degree hinge in the center. Everything can fold closed like a book, or flipped around for more typical smartphone usage with a single 5.6-inch display. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s USB-C charging, and an 11MP camera. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 100 customers and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Just to give you a better idea of the price point that the Surface Duo enters at today, a notable alternative would be going with the Google Pixel 4a for something more affordable. It clocks in with a $349 price tag and delivers a great way to get in the first-party Android game with 24-hour battery life, 128GB of storage, and Google’s signature camera quality. Just don’t expect it to deliver the same dual screen experience as above, which can deliver some notable portable console action.

Plenty of other back to school offers have begun pouring in on Android handsets, and you’ll find the best of those over in our deals hub right here. With highlights falling to Samsung’s Galaxy S21+/Ultra at $200 off alongside a myriad of devices from OnePlus, there are plenty of notable offers joined by all of the best app and game deals for your Android smartphone right here.

Microsoft Surface Duo features:

Surface Duo adapts to you. Two ultra-thin, high-resolution touchscreens unfold to open new possibilities on a mobile device. Designed to help you be productive, Surface Duo features multiple modes, the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences, every Android app in the Google Play store, and new dual-screen enhanced apps. Now you can view two apps at once or span one across both screens, drag and drop between screens, and make phone calls. Say goodbye to constant app switching.

