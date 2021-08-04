Best Android app deals of the day: DARIUSBURST, Space Invaders, more

We are now ready to gather all of the day’s best Android game and app deals into one convenient collection for you. Google TVs, Samsung handsets, and new Chromebook offers are all on tap today, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include DARIUSBURST, RAYFORCE, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, YoWindow Weather, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones at up to $350 off and now join ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra models. Moving over to the Chromebook side of things, today we spotted a new all-time low on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 alongside the rest of the laptop systems you’ll find right here. The popular iOttie Android car mounts are starting from $16 today, we have Sony Google TV all-time lows, and the rest of today’s best smartphone accessory deals are ready and waiting in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $30, Smash Bros. Ultimate $46, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on DARIUSBURST:

Based on the critically acclaimed handheld console game DARIUSBURST,
this smartphone edition boasts intuitive, responsive controls optimized especially for touchscreens.This edition also includes a variety of smartphone/Android-exclusive bonuses, including SP Mode (a “remixed” version of the game with new enemy patterns and revised boss battles), the Assault ship from the arcade DARIUSBURST, and new music by ZUNTATA!

