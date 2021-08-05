This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 (Up to 42% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post for $17.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, the lowest this has sold for in the last year is $18.38. While it has been around $20 over the last few weeks, most of the last year it has been priced at $30 which leaves you with up 42% of savings. If you’re like me, you have some cats running around your home. There are two in my household and unfortunately they have a tendency to sink their claws into rugs and furniture throughout the day. Thankfully, you can redirect this less-than-desirable behavior towards this Amazon-made scratching post which also wields a replaceable dangle toy that should keep your beloved feline entertained on what would otherwise be a boring day. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab four SmartyKat Catnip Mice at $3. Each mouse measures two inches long and is packed with catnip. This offering has snagged a top spot on Amazon’s best-selling catnip toy list and is rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 34,000 shoppers.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our home goods guide. There you’ll find Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set at $126.50, a car-friendly waterproof trash can for $11 Prime shipped, and this refurbished Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum for $330. Oh, and don’t forget that this 3-in-1 staple gun is down to $9 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post features:

  • Single-pillar scratching post for cats with replaceable dangle toy
  • Sturdy base keeps post from tipping
  • Helps keep your cat from damaging carpets, furniture, curtains, and more
  • Natural jute fiber scratching posts help keep nails healthy
  • Neutral color tones fit in with your home’s existing décor
  • Durable, long-lasting construction

