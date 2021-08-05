This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 (Up to 42% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post for $17.41 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, the lowest this has sold for in the last year is $18.38. While it has been around $20 over the last few weeks, most of the last year it has been priced at $30 which leaves you with up 42% of savings. If you’re like me, you have some cats running around your home. There are two in my household and unfortunately they have a tendency to sink their claws into rugs and furniture throughout the day. Thankfully, you can redirect this less-than-desirable behavior towards this Amazon-made scratching post which also wields a replaceable dangle toy that should keep your beloved feline entertained on what would otherwise be a boring day. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab four SmartyKat Catnip Mice at $3. Each mouse measures two inches long and is packed with catnip. This offering has snagged a top spot on Amazon’s best-selling catnip toy list and is rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 34,000 shoppers.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our home goods guide. There you’ll find Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set at $126.50, a car-friendly waterproof trash can for $11 Prime shipped, and this refurbished Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum for $330. Oh, and don’t forget that this 3-in-1 staple gun is down to $9 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post features:

Single-pillar scratching post for cats with replaceable dangle toy

Sturdy base keeps post from tipping

Helps keep your cat from damaging carpets, furniture, curtains, and more

Natural jute fiber scratching posts help keep nails healthy

Neutral color tones fit in with your home’s existing décor

Durable, long-lasting construction

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!