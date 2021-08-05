This 3-in-1 staple gun also fires brad nails, now $9 Prime shipped (Save 30%, New low)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Staple/Nail Gun for $9.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re meticulously running a cable from one place to another or need to nail fabric to a wooden frame, this combination staple gun is worth adding to your tool collection. Not only can it fire staples, but also nails. In addition to the staple gun you’ll also get 600 staples and nails for any upcoming projects you may have. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s quite difficult to beat the lead deal. This point is made abundantly clear when perusing Amazon’s list of best-selling staplers. The Edward Tools Pro 3-in-1 Staple Gun is about as close as you can get at $10 Prime shipped, and that’s only because it is also on sale. Bear in mind that this unit is not compatible with brad nails like the deal above.

Since you’re here, there’s a fair chance you may also be interested in Milwaukee combo kits, tools, and more from $99 at Home Depot. You can also snag DEWALT’s miter saw stand for $85 alongside this 9-piece tool set for under $12. And if you’d like to add a tool to your kitchen, be sure to peek at Cuisinart’s 3-piece Pizza Stone Set for $22.50.

Hi-Spec 3-in-1 Staple/Nail Gun features:

The Hi-Spec Hand Staple Gun with Staple & Nail Set makes fixing and attaching rapid and easy. Recover furniture upholstery with the staple gun’s penetration power, nail backdrops into medium density plywood, or tidy-up cable runs. Complete with 600 piece staples and nails to get started

Clear step-by-step loading and usage instructions are included. Just push to release the spring-loaded plunger, insert the staples or nails, then replace. A big steel handle provides maximum grip and leverage to punch down

