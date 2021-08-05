Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set just hit a 1-year low at $126.50 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set for $126.50 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about 1-2 weeks. While this specific colorway has been fetching $180 or so lately, all styles tend to hover around $160. Using the lower figure for comparison, today’s deal shaves 21% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With pleasant late summer and early fall temperatures just around the corner, now’s an excellent time to equip your patio, deck, or front porch with a table and two chairs. Live in an area where it snows? No problem. This set is made for indoor use as well, making it a solution that you can put to use throughout the entire year. Each chair supports 250 pounds of weight and the table boasts a 100-pound capacity. Rated 4+ stars from 68% off Amazon shoppers.

Surround your new patio set with 66-feet fairy string lights for under $8 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 30% off coupon). With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find each light is spaced roughly four inches apart. With well over 14,000 ratings, this kit still averages a high, 4.6/5 star rating.

You could also illuminate your space with Govee’s up to 30% off sitewide sale. Other upgrades you may want to consider include this refurbished Dyson V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 alongside a waterproof car trash can at $11 Prime shipped. And if you like that deal, check out Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer at $14.50.

Novogratz 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set features:

Patio bistro set perfect for playtime and fun hangs outside. Move indoors to sunroom or cozy nooks to add color to your home

Seats up to 2 Novogratz family member comfortably. Bring indoors for fun, versatile accent furniture

Maintenance-free weather-resistant steel frame powder coated in Light Gray

Seating weight capacity of 250 lbs per chair and 100 lbs for table

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!