Novogratz’s 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set just hit a 1-year low at $126.50 (Reg. $160)

-
AmazonHome GoodsNovogratz
21% off $126.50

Amazon is offering the Novogratz 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set for $126.50 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by about 1-2 weeks. While this specific colorway has been fetching $180 or so lately, all styles tend to hover around $160. Using the lower figure for comparison, today’s deal shaves 21% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. With pleasant late summer and early fall temperatures just around the corner, now’s an excellent time to equip your patio, deck, or front porch with a table and two chairs. Live in an area where it snows? No problem. This set is made for indoor use as well, making it a solution that you can put to use throughout the entire year. Each chair supports 250 pounds of weight and the table boasts a 100-pound capacity. Rated 4+ stars from 68% off Amazon shoppers.

Surround your new patio set with 66-feet fairy string lights for under $8 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 30% off coupon). With 200 LEDs positioned throughout, you’ll find each light is spaced roughly four inches apart. With well over 14,000 ratings, this kit still averages a high, 4.6/5 star rating.

You could also illuminate your space with Govee’s up to 30% off sitewide sale. Other upgrades you may want to consider include this refurbished Dyson V11 Cordless Upright + Handheld Vac for $330 alongside a waterproof car trash can at $11 Prime shipped. And if you like that deal, check out Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer at $14.50.

Novogratz 3-piece Indoor/Outdoor Bistro Set features:

  • Patio bistro set perfect for playtime and fun hangs outside. Move indoors to sunroom or cozy nooks to add color to your home
  • Seats up to 2 Novogratz family member comfortably. Bring indoors for fun, versatile accent furniture
  • Maintenance-free weather-resistant steel frame powder coated in Light Gray
  • Seating weight capacity of 250 lbs per chair and 100 lbs for table

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Novogratz

About the Author

Farberware’s Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set ...
Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 wi...
Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android ta...
This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 ...
Bundle GoPro HERO8 Black with extra batteries, mounts, ...
Put Siri to work cooling off your home with EmersonR...
Save 20% on these highly-rated vertical aluminum MacBoo...
Satechi’s aluminum Bluetooth multimedia remote has a ...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

Farberware’s Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block set with kitchen shears now $30 (40% off)

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 with this highly-rated receiver (40% off)

$13.50 Learn More
Reg. $280

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $228 (Reg. $280)

$228 Learn More
42% off

This Amazon-made cat scratching post is down to $17.50 (Up to 42% off)

$17.50 Learn More
Save $50

Bundle GoPro HERO8 Black with extra batteries, mounts, and more at $350 (Save $50)

$350 Learn More
Reg. $25

Amazon’s 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector within $1 of all-time low at $16

$16 Learn More

Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightness, 65W USB-C, 165Hz refresh, more

AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS’ with built-in Radeon graphics, no GPU required