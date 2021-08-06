Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set with utensils up to $140 off at $60 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-piece Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of the Deals of the Day at Best Buy. Regularly up to $200, and currently fetching $85 at Walmart, today’s deal is up to $140 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is a simple and discounted way to upgrade your main cookware in one fell swoop with a 3-piece set of cooking utensils attached. Alongside the lifetime warranty here, this is a four pan set with tempered glass lids, stay-cool handles, “drip-free” rims, and a dishwasher-safe design for simple clean-ups after dinner. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you can do without the added utensils and are just looking for a new set of cooking pans, consider this 5-piece Gotham Steel set at just over $40 shipped via Amazon. Glass lids, two frying pans, and pot are included with this 4+ star-rated set alongside the dishwasher- and oven-safe design to 500-degrees.

Our home goods and kitchen deals are already starting to heat up today. Along with this $200+ price drop on East West’s 7-piece dining table, we are also tracking loads of Chemical Guy s car cleaning gear from $11, a solid deal on Insignia’s 10-quart Air Fryer Oven, and much more right here. Just be sure to check out this $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright and Handheld Vac for $330 shipped as well.

More on the Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware:

The 10 Piece Set includes pans for virtually any cooking task a home chef undertakes with measurement markings for ease of use. We also included a second skillet and the versatile sauté pan to the 7 Piece Set to allow cooks to prepare more dishes at once, or make larger portions.

