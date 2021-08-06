Chemical Guys cleaning kits, car shampoo, wax, and more up to 49% off, deals from $11

Today only, Woot is offering up to 49% off Chemical Guys car cleaning gear, shampoo, soap, wax, stain extractor, and more. You can score the Chemical Guys HOL144 TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer and Mr. Pink Super Suds Shampoo bundle for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 at Amazon, this is the lowest we have tracked since late 2019 and the best price we can find at 40% off. You’re getting 1 gallon of “ultra-thick foam car wash soap for dozens of full washes” and a car wash foam cannon “for low-pressure pressure washers,” to keep that car sparkling clean all year round. It also works with any pressure washer between 500 and 3,500 psi alongside a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Chemical Guys Woot sale:

The Chemical Guys deals don’t stop there though, we are also tracking quite a sizable batch of its products and cleaning kits starting from $10 over at Amazon right now as well. You can browse through all of those options right here. Then be sure to check out our coverage of Anker’s first MagSafe charger car mount and the OtterBox MagSafe car mounts that launched a few months ago.

More on the TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer:

The TORQ Foam Cannon Snow Foamer is engineered and refined with TORQ patent-pending Threadlock System, a foam cannon industry first! The unique injection-molded sleeve insulates the delicate plastic bottle threads from the machined brass components. This innovative feature ensures a perfect seal, maintains internal pressure inside the bottle, delivers the thickest car washing foam, and prevents the bottle threads from stripping. The TORQ Threadlock Sleeve helps contain the high pressure within the foam cannon system to create the thickest car wash foam with minimal product usage, and lower operating pressures.

