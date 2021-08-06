Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on your next adventure at $171.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel for $171.49 shipped. Typically fetching $250 and having dropped from $220, you’re looking at 22% in savings or more with today’s offer marking the lowest price in over six months and the second-best price of the year. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power banks to offer a completely mobile power setup. This panel leverages a built-in 2.4A USB port to refuel connected devices and includes a detachable kickstand for propping itself up. The entire package can also fold flat when not in-use, making it easier to transport to and from outdoor adventures. Over 260 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live with a more compact solar panel, going with the Goal Zero Nomad 7 Plus at $124 will have you recharging with the sun in much the same fashion as the lead deal. Of course, dropping down the size also diminishes the power output, with this smaller offering only dishing out around 7W, or 1.4A via its USB-A port.

For more ways to expand your off-grid setup to bring along on future camping trips or tailgates, be sure to go hit up our recent hands-on look of the Goal Zero Sherpa 100PD. We found it to be a notable companion for everything from beach trips to outdoor adventures overall, which you can learn more about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel features:

A 28-Watt panel re-engineered to be lighter and smarter, the Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel has the innovative technology to charge USB devices directly from the sun. Detachable kickstand for modularity and power-flow indicator ensure the best solar charging experience. Larger footprint allows for quicker charging for the Yeti and Sherpa power packs.

