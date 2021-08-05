This expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set just hit $59, more up to $78 off

Amazon is offering the Eastvolt 248-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $59.13 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. A recent price drop from $80 paired with today’s coupon leads to $21 of total savings and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Snatching up this expansive kit adds 248 pieces of helpful gear to your garage or workshop, helping prepare you to tackle a wide variety of projects going forward. You’ll garner SAE and metric combination wrenches, pliers, hex keys, and the list goes on. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to not only keep your space tidy, but also reduces the time you’ll spend hunting for whatever tool you need next. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find an even larger set at $78 off.

We’ve also spotted that today only, Woot is offering the WORKPRO 408-Piece Mechanics Tool Set for $129.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, Amazon charges $208 for this exact kit and today’s deal matches the low that we’ve tracked. With 408 tools, you’ll find a variety of pliers, screwdrivers, Allen keys, wrenches, sockets, bits, and much more. It comes in a heavy-duty tool box with a top storage area and three drawers. Designed to either jump-start or bolster your mechanical toolkit, this set ensures you have everything needed to tackle projects large or small. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The deals above aren’t the only ones that currently grace our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent headliners include this 3-in-1 staple gun that can fire brad nails at $9 Prime shipped, a batch of Milwaukee combo kits, tools, and more from $99, and DEWALT’s miter saw stand for $85. Oh, and let’s not forget that this 9-piece tool set is under $12 right now.

Eastvolt 248-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Chrome vanadium forged, strong, durable and anti-corrosion protective. all the tools meet new ansi and asme standards. it is known as high quality and durability.

This mechanics tool set includes the most useful and essential tools for basic household and auto repairs. it is the perfect tool kit to have at apartment, garage, workshop, vehicle, etc.

