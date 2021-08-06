Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

Amazon is now offering the Hyperkin Admiral Premium Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo 64 at $32 shipped. Regularly $40, and still fetching as much direct from Hyperkin, this is 20% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While also compatible with PC, Mac, and Android systems, this controller is specifically designed to bring a wireless Bluetooth gamepad to your vintage Nintendo 64 setup. Alongside up to 6-hours of wireless use per charge and compatibility with original, third-party, and standard storage memory cards, it has a 3-foot Bluetooth connection, an analog joystick, and dual Z buttons. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

But if it’s just a basic wired N64 gamepad you’re after, take a look at this one for around $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. It will indeed tether you to your console, unlike today’s lead deal, but it is also much more affordable and will still bring an extra gamepad to your setup regardless. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers.

While we are talking vintage gaming, an unopened copy of original Super Mario Bros. recently sold for a record-breaking $2 million and you can get all of the details on that right here. We also have the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles on sale alongside all of today’s best console game deals.

More on the Hyperkin Admiral Premium Bluetooth Controller:

Insert a storage memory card (not included) into the designated slot on the dongle and back up or transfer your game memory card save data

Compatible with original game memory cards, third-party game memory cards, and standard storage memory cards

Built-in lithium-ion battery lasts for 6 hours of gameplay and recharges with the included micro cable

