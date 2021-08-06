Hyperkin’s Admiral N64 Bluetooth Controller is perfect for vintage gamers down at $32

-
AmazonApps GamesHyperkin
20% off $32

Amazon is now offering the Hyperkin Admiral Premium Bluetooth Controller for Nintendo 64 at $32 shipped. Regularly $40, and still fetching as much direct from Hyperkin, this is 20% off the going rate, within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. While also compatible with PC, Mac, and Android systems, this controller is specifically designed to bring a wireless Bluetooth gamepad to your vintage Nintendo 64 setup. Alongside up to 6-hours of wireless use per charge and compatibility with original, third-party, and standard storage memory cards, it has a 3-foot Bluetooth connection, an analog joystick, and dual Z buttons. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

But if it’s just a basic wired N64 gamepad you’re after, take a look at this one for around $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. It will indeed tether you to your console, unlike today’s lead deal, but it is also much more affordable and will still bring an extra gamepad to your setup regardless. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. 

While we are talking vintage gaming, an unopened copy of original Super Mario Bros. recently sold for a record-breaking $2 million and you can get all of the details on that right here. We also have the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles on sale alongside all of today’s best console game deals

More on the Hyperkin Admiral Premium Bluetooth Controller:

  • Insert a storage memory card (not included) into the designated slot on the dongle and back up or transfer your game memory card save data
  • Compatible with original game memory cards, third-party game memory cards, and standard storage memory cards
  • Built-in lithium-ion battery lasts for 6 hours of gameplay and recharges with the included micro cable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Hyperkin

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft...
Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front do...
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022...
Best Android app deals of the day: Codex of Victory, Bl...
This $15 gas-spring monitor mount bundles a riser pole ...
Unopened copy of original Super Mario Bros. sells for $...
LEGO Super Mario sets now up to 28% off: Bowser’s...
This 20-foot strand of solar string lights just fell un...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

PowerA GameCube Style Switch Controller now $15 at 40% off + more from $14.50

$14.50+ Learn More
Save now

Switch, Android, Mac, and more: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro+ gamepad can do it all for $42.50

$42.50 Learn More
Reg. $65

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller price drops: All-black $50, Electric Volt $56 (Reg. up to $65)

From $50 Learn More

Microsoft unveils shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, pre-orders now live

First discount

The first RTX 3080 Ti desktop discount we found also has a 16-core Ryzen 9 5950X at $400 off

$400 off Learn More
$71 off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft. mini freezer just hit $209.50 (All-time low)

$209.50 Learn More
Reg. $249

Yale Assure Lock SL brings Siri control to the front door at $193 (Save 23%)

$193 Learn More

All-new Adonit Dash 4 stylus supports iPad palm rejection, wields magnetic USB-C charging, more